DOF Subsea wins multiple contracts in Brazil with Shearwater

Oslo-listed engineering and marine services player DOF Subsea has been awarded multiple vessel and ROV contracts to support ocean bottom node seismic campaigns conducted by Shearwater GeoServices on Petrobras’s Jubarte, Tupi and Iracema fields offshore Brazil.

The vessel Skandi Neptune has been assigned to the project and is currently preparing to transit to Rio de Janeiro for the start of the Jubarte survey in Campos Basis over a three-month period.

The Tupi and Iracema surveys should start in Q3 2021 in the Santos Basis and are expected to last approximately nine months. They cover a total of 2,882 sq km, and Shearwater will use the SW Diamond and DOF Subsea vessel to execute the contract.

“The awards by Shearwater validate again DOF Subsea capability to adapt and expand into new growing markets such as the 3D ocean bottom node survey,” DOF said in its Oslo filing on Tuesday.