Home Sector Offshore DOF Subsea wins new contracts to offset termination May 7th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Norway’s DOF Subsea has received two new contracts, which should cushion the blow of the termination of another contract.

DOF received a notice of early termination for the two-year charter contract for construction support vessel Skandi Acergy , which had been on contract to Subsea 7. The notice period is 60 days, and the termination effective on July 1. DOF says it is entitled to a termination fee.

DOF also announced a new contract with an international charterer for anchor handler and installation vessel Skandi Skansen for a ploughing scope of work. The vessel, owned by DOF Installer, will commence later this year.

Additionally, the company has also sealed a 6-month contract for one of its older CSVs. The unnamed client also has an option to extend the deal for up to 12 months.