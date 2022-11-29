DOF swoops in to charter former Havila OCV

Norway’s DOF has taken the 2009-built offshore construction vessel Havila Phoenix on a long-term charter a few months after the ship was sold to an undisclosed buyer.

DOF’s compatriot OSV owner Havila Shipping disposed of the vessel for a reported $60m in September at the request of the lender and in accordance with the clauses of the restructuring agreement.

DOF will charter in the CSV in the first quarter of 2023 for a firm period of three years in a deal that includes an option for an additional two years. Transaction details have not been disclosed.

The company said it would utilise the vessel with its subsidiary DOF Subsea’s project segment. The vessel comes fitted with two offshore cranes and a pair of work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).