DOF swoops in to charter former Havila OCV

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 29, 2022
DeepOcean

Norway’s DOF has taken the 2009-built offshore construction vessel Havila Phoenix on a long-term charter a few months after the ship was sold to an undisclosed buyer.

DOF’s compatriot OSV owner Havila Shipping disposed of the vessel for a reported $60m in September at the request of the lender and in accordance with the clauses of the restructuring agreement.

DOF will charter in the CSV in the first quarter of 2023 for a firm period of three years in a deal that includes an option for an additional two years. Transaction details have not been disclosed.

The company said it would utilise the vessel with its subsidiary DOF Subsea’s project segment. The vessel comes fitted with two offshore cranes and a pair of work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

