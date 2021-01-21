Dolphin Drilling awarded new contract by Ineos

Norwegian semi-submersible rig owner Dolphin Drilling has secured as new contract with Ineos Energy on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The work is scheduled to commence during the third quarter of 2021, and is for the drilling of the Fat Canyon well in the Norwegian Sea. The company will be utilising 1977-built rig Borgland Dolphin and the estimated duration is 40 days.

Bjørnar Iversen, chief executive of Dolphin Drilling, said: “We are grateful and thrilled for the opportunity and trust given to us, drilling the first well for INEOS Energy on the Norwegian continental shelf. This agreement further strengthens our operational backlog in Norway and continue the resurgence for Dolphin.

“Dolphin Drilling is a pioneer in North Sea drilling and continues to be one of the leading contractors in the industry, and this contract aligns to our strategic intent of building a significant presence in the region, and confirms the capability and performance of both Borgland Dolphin and Dolphin Drilling as a company. This contract secures continuous work for Borgland through 2021, and I am positive the fantastic performance Borgland Dolphin has shown and proven over the recent operations for A/S Norske Shell and Wellesley, combined with the fact that Borgland Dolphin is an efficient and green drilling unit with a very low Co2 emission compared to the rest of the NCS fleet, is the reason why we continue to see significant interest for the unit.”