Dolphin Drilling gets green light to bid in future Petrobras tenders

Øystein Stray Spetalen-backed semisub rig owner Dolphin Drilling has been re-approved as an official rig supplier and will be invited to take part in Petrobras’ upcoming rig tenders.

“Brazil currently represents 20% of the world’s offshore drilling demand. Being in position to provide drilling services offshore Brazil, reflects the competitiveness of Dolphin Drilling and our offshore operations,” said Bjørnar Iversen, CEO of Dolphin Drilling.

Dolphin Drilling used to operate multiple rigs in Brazil, including drilling for Brazil’s state-owned oil giant. The company has now been re-established as a pre-qualified driller for Petrobras.

The Euronext Growth-listed company is focused on rig operations in Africa, the Americas, and the North Sea, and said it has the operational licenses and drilling management systems in place to operate all types of drilling assets.

Dolphin currently owns three harsh environment moored semisubs that have been rebuilt with 5th/6th generation topsides. One rig has been booked for a firm 12-month contract with General Hydrocarbons Limited (GHL) in Nigeria. The contract will commence during the fourth quarter of 2022, earning the company around $96m.