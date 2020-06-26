Dolphin Drilling seals drilling contract with I3 Energy

Norway’s Dolphin Drilling has entered into a drilling contract with Aberdeen-based I3 Energy for a two-well program plus sidetracks on the Serenity prospect in the North Sea.

Drilling is scheduled to commence by September, and will utilise either of semi-submersible rigs Borgland Dolphin or Blackford Dolphin. The contract includes an option for additional wells on the Minos High structure and the Liberator West area in Block 13/23c.

Dolphin Drilling drilled two wells on the Liberator and Serenity prospect last year.

Bjørnar Iversen, chief executive officer of Dolphin Drilling, comment ed: “We are extremely pleased to have been awarded this very important contract by i3 Energy under our 4 years Frame Agreement. This is a testament to the excellent relationship we have built, and further cement our strategic alliance. We are looking forward to again delivering a first-class operation to i3 Energy during their 2020 Drilling Campaign.”