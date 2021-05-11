Dolphin Drilling secures semisub rig deal with Wellesley Petroleum

Norwegian semisub rig owner Dolphin Drilling has secured a letter of intent with compatriot operator Wellesley Petroleum for the 1977-built rig Borgland Dolphin to carry out a drilling campaign on an HPHT exploration well on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The HPHT (high pressure, high temperature) well is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2022.

Callum Smyth, operations manager at Wellesley Petroleum, said: “Having the ability to drill this well with the Borgland Dolphin means we can offer our license partners a well at a sensible price. We have had an excellent experience with our suppliers over the years and are very keen to use the Borgland Dolphin in 2022.”

Dolphin previously secured a two-well contract with an option for two additional wells with Wellesley. The first firm well work was scheduled to start in autumn, with the second planned for 2021.

The two optional wells are also planned for 2021, with Borgland Dolphin as the rig of choice.