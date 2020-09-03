Dolphin Drilling signs $83m semi-submersible rig deal with Pemex

Norway’s Dolphin Drilling has signed an $83m contract with Pemex for semi-submersible rig Blackford Dolphin .

The rig is currently mobilising to Mexico, with operations set to commence in October. It will on contract for around 15 months.

Bjørnar Iversen, chief executive officer of Dolphin Drilling, said: “Our ability to mobilise the asset quickly and our excellent operational and safety performance were key to us winning the contract. Blackford Dolphin is one of the most efficient moored semisubmersibles on the market, providing a reduction of the CO2 emissions associated with drilling due its low fuel consumption and high drilling performance.

“Our alliance with PEMEX demonstrates how we can add value to operators located anywhere in the world, and I am looking forward to us continuing our global growth in the years to come, and see Mexico as a strategically important market for our moored semi-submersibles.”

Blackford Dolphin was built in 1974, and then completely rebuilt in 2008. It is one of three semi-submersibles in the Dolphin Drilling fleet.