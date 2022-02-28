Dong-A Tanker quits dry bulk with cape sales to Minerva Marine

In the capesize sector, South Korea’s Dong-A Tanker has sold three sister ships – Dong-A Eos , Dong-A Astrea and Dong-A Oknos to Greece’s Minerva Marine for an en bloc price of $81m. The 179,329 dwt ships were built in 2009 and 2010 at Hyundai Heavy Industries. The sale sees Dong-A Tanker exit the dry bulk scene.

Dong-A Tanker emerged from court receivership in 2020 and was bought out by private equity firm Pine Tree Partners.

Minus these three capes, the Dong-A Tanker fleet is now comprised of nine tankers, four boxships and three car carriers.