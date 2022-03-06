Doosan Heavy seals long-term wind farm service deal in South Korea

South Korea’s Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction has signed a long-term service agreement with Korea Midland Power (KOMIPO) for providing operation & maintenance (O&M) services for the 100 MW Jeju Hallim offshore wind farm.

The Jeju Hallim offshore wind farm is being developed near the waters of Hallim Port, located in the northwestern part of Jeju island. The project is owned by Jeju Hallim Offshore Wind Power Company, which was formed by Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), Korea Midland Power(KOMIPO), Hyundai Engineering & Construction (Hyundai E&C) and KEPCO E&C. The EPC work will be performed jointly by Hyundai E&C, KEPCO E&C and Korea Leading Energy Management(KLEM) for the project.

With the signing of this service agreement, Doosan Heavy will be providing O&M services on the wind turbines installed at the wind farm over 20 years once construction is completed in 2024. The contract is valued to be approximately KRW180bn. Before this, Doosan had signed a 100 MW-scale supplier agreement last year that involved manufacturing and installing 18 units of 5.5 MW wind turbines together with KEPCO E&C.