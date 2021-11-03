AmericasGas

Dorian LPG charters in newbuild panamax trio

Dorian LPG

New York-listed VLGC owner Dorian LPG has agreed to charter in three newbuilding dual-fuel panamax LPG vessels with purchase options attached.

The vessels are scheduled to deliver from an as-of-yet undisclosed shipyard in the second and third quarter of 2023 for seven-year employment each.

The Connecticut-based firm has also recently chartered in a VLGC for one year, delivered in October this year and deployed in the Helios pool.

VesselsValue data shows, Dorian LPG owns 16 ships, with one dual-fuel VLGC set to deliver from Kawasaki Heavy Industries in March 2023 for a thirteen-year charter.

