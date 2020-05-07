Dorian LPG completes two financing deals

Dorian LPG completes two financing deals

May 7th, 2020 Americas, Finance and Insurance, Gas 0 comments

Dorian LPG has announced that the company has completed two major financing transactions.

The company entered into a deal to refinance a $758m debt facility the company secured in 2015, with Credit Agricole Corporate Investment Bank and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken becoming new lenders to the company.

Additionally, the company reached an amended agreement for its 2015 facility under which Dorian LPG borrowed $155.8m, of which $152.9m were used to repay the outstanding loan under the facility and $2.9m of additional cash will be used for general corporate purposes.

“Against the backdrop of volatile credit markets, we completed two important transactions that lowered our LIBOR margins and improved terms.  In addition, the inclusion of a mechanism that ties improvements in our average efficiency ratio to additional interest margin reductions allows us to further monetize investments we have made in making our VLGC fleet one of the most fuel-efficient in the world,” John Hadjipateras, chairman and CEO of Dorian LPG.

Dorian LPG’s fleet currently consists of 24 VLGCs.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.