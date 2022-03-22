Dorothea Ioannou to head the American P&I Club

After 27 years’ service as CEO of Shipowners Claims Bureau(SCB), the managers of the American P&I Club, Joe Hughes will stand down on August 1, 2022. Dorothea Ioannou, currently deputy chief operating officer of SCB, will succeed Hughes becoming the first woman to run an International Group P&I club in the 167-year history of the marine mutuals.

At the same time, Vince Solarino will step down as chief operating officer of SCB with Dan Tadros, presently chief legal and compliance officer of SCB, taking over the role.

Ioannou, the incoming CEO, said: “I am thrilled and excited with this new appointment, which as a woman carries with it not only responsibility and significance for our organisation, but also, as a first in the P&I sector, for the marine insurance industry in general.”