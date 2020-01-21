DP World chooses landlocked Switzerland for its next investment

January 21st, 2020 Europe, Middle East, Ports and Logistics 0 comments

Global terminal operator DP World has chosen a landlocked country for its next investment. The Dubai-headquartered company is buying into the Mayer family-controlled Swissterminal Holding, taking a 44% stake in the Swiss firm for an undisclosed price.

Swissterminal, which is headquartered in Frenkendorf close to Basel, operates additional locations in Zurich-Niederglatt, Basel-Birsfelden, Basel-Kleinhueningen and Liestal. The terminals are connected to Europe’s leading container ports in Rotterdam and Antwerp as well as the ports of La Spezia, Genoa, Ravenna and Trieste south of the Alps. Roman Mayer will continue to serve as Swissterminal’s CEO.

Dr Martin Neese, managing director of DP World Inland, said: “We are excited to invest in an innovative container terminal operator with extensive industry know-how, committed employees and strong values.”

