DP World inks Shanghai free trade zone deal

Dubai-headquartered terminal operator DP World has signed a memorandum of understanding with state-owned Shanghai Lingang Economic Development Group (Lingang Group) to support logistics and trade development at the Lingang Special Area, a free trade zone in Shanghai.

The deal will see DP World expand operations in China and work with the Lingang Group to deploy the World Logistics Passport (WLP) programme, Dubai’s private sector-led freight and logistics loyalty scheme, with the aim to provide Chinese businesses with “faster and more cost-efficient access” to markets in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and across Africa.

As part of the agreement, Lingang will invite leading enterprises in the Yangtze River Delta to jointly promote the WLP. There are currently more than 40,000 corporations registered in Lingang, including Tesla, China International Maritime Containers (CIMC), China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), Caterpillar, and Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC).

DP World will also share its experience from Jafza, its flagship free zone in the UAE. Combined with the Jebel Ali port, Jafza forms an integrated ecosystem for over 9,000 companies, connecting directly to 150 ports and more than 180 shipping lanes. It said that the inclusion of China in the WLP boosts the programme’s position across Asia with hubs in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

“Chinese traders and freight forwarders who become members of the WLP will have access to the different benefits offered by WLP partners, who include DP World, Thai Airways and Emirates SkyCargo. Example benefits include fast-tracking of cargo, reducing customs clearance times, and removing administrative costs,” DP World said.

The WLP entered China for the first time in December last year, with Fujian Port joining as a partner and the WLP also agreeing to join the Chinese Silk Road Maritime Alliance.