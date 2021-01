DP World, the UAE-based terminal operator, has signed a 20-year contract to invest $190m modernising Angloa’s multipurpose terminal at the port of Luanda.

Angolan Minister of Transport Ricardo de Abreu said yesterday that the partnership with DP World will help improve Angola’s logistics capacity.

DP World’s only other port concession on the west coast of Africa is 6,000 km further north at Dakar in Senegal.