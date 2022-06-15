DP World invests in Saint John terminal

DP World is making a technology and asset investment in its Saint John multipurpose container terminal on Canada’s East Coast to enhance and modernise operations. New equipment will include two super-post-Panamax quay cranes, more than a dozen additional reach stackers, additional internal transfer vehicles and container trailers. The company will also implement technology solutions that include an upgrade to the terminal operating system, a new truck gate system, and enterprise-wide financial management systems.

This is the second recent announcement of significant investment in the port. On May 27, Port Saint John announced new project funding of $42m from the federal and provincial governments that will enable it to increase cargo capacity by 146% between 2023 and 2029.

In a statement, the port said its cargo volumes have been steadily increasing and more growth is expected as additional logistics and supply chain solutions are added.

The new cranes will allow two container vessels to be handled simultaneously and are expected to arrive in late 2022. They will enable the terminal to handle ships of up to about 10,000 TEUs.

Port Saint John’s access to three Class I railways provides intermodal connectivity to key Canadian and US markets, including Toronto, Montreal, New England and the US Midwest.