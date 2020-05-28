DP World joins blockchain platform TradeLens

DP World has announced that it has completed the early stages of integration with TradeLens, a blockchain-based digital container logistics platform, jointly developed by Maersk and IBM.

The company expects the collaboration to help accelerate the digitisation of its global supply chains with an aim to connect all its 82 marine and inland container terminals, as well as feeder companies and logistics divisions with TradeLens.

DP World’s terminals handled 71.2m teu of containers from around 70,000 vessels last year.

TradeLens was established in 2018 to bring together data from the entire global supply chain ecosystem including shippers, port operators and shipping lines. It also aims to modernise manual and paper-based documents, replacing them with blockchain enabled digital solutions. It has direct integration of more than 110 ports and terminals, 15+ customs authorities around the world and an increasing number of intermodal providers.

“Our decision to team up with TradeLens is driven by our vision for intelligent logistics, reducing costs and creating value. DP World is working to deliver integrated supply chain solutions to cargo owners, backed by our global network of ports, terminals, economic zones and inland operations. By working with TradeLens we will accelerate the digitisation of global trade. Modernising the processes by which logistics operate is critical to building more robust and more efficient supply chains which will help economic development and generate more prosperity,” said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, group chairman and chief executive office of DP World.

According to DP World, it has already connected Cochin Port with the TradeLens platform via API technology. Plans to collaborate with other DP World business units, including the feeder line Unifeeder, have also been initiated.