DP World lands $300m for stake in Indian subsidiary

Dubai-headquartered terminal operator DP World has secured a $300m investment from India’s sovereign wealth fund, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), in exchange for a shareholding of around 22.5% in its Indian subsidiary, Hindustan Ports Private Limited (HPPL).

The investment from NIIF extends the existing DP World and NIIF partnership, formed through the creation of Hindustan Infralog Private Limited (HIPL) in 2018 and takes the latter’s investment under the joint funding programme to $500m. The transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2023.

Since its inception, HIPL, which targets investments of up to $3bn, has put money into rail logistics, multi-modal logistics parks, container freight stations, economic zones, cold chain infrastructure and contract logistics. DP World said the primary capital raised through this transaction will aid in new infrastructure development, drive supply chain efficiencies and support future growth initiatives of HPPL.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, commented: “The broadening of our partnership with NIIF to include our flagship India ports platform is a natural extension of our existing relationship and aligns both parties to focus on delivering end-to-end supply chain solutions.

“Since the beginning of this partnership with NIIF, we have made significant progress in building an inland logistics infrastructure network of great scale that complements our container ports platform. Notably, the opportunity landscape in India remains significant and this transaction will allow us to accelerate investment across ports and logistics to drive returns for our respective stakeholders.”

HPPL is one of India’s leading container terminal platforms, operating five container terminals including Mumbai, Mundra, Chennai and Cochin, with more than 5m teu of capacity, representing a national market share of over 20%.