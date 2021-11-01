AsiaMiddle EastPorts and Logistics
DP World signs with Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund
DP World’s partnership program to expand globally has added another chapter in Indonesia.
The Dubai terminal operator has signed a port development agreement with Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund. The two parties said they could work with Pelindo, Indonesia’s top state-run port operator, to develop terminals across the archipelago.
DP World, along with partner Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, signed a port and logistics park agreement with Indonesia’s Maspion Group in March. It has also recently signed with a British trade development group to develop ports in Africa.