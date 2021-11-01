DP World signs with Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund

DP World’s partnership program to expand globally has added another chapter in Indonesia.

The Dubai terminal operator has signed a port development agreement with Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund. The two parties said they could work with Pelindo, Indonesia’s top state-run port operator, to develop terminals across the archipelago.

DP World, along with partner Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, signed a port and logistics park agreement with Indonesia’s Maspion Group in March. It has also recently signed with a British trade development group to develop ports in Africa.