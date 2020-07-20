AsiaContainersMiddle EastPorts and Logistics

DP World tipped to buy out Shreyas Shipping and Logistics

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers July 20, 2020
Two units of Dubai-based Transworld Group including a feeder boxline are being widely reported as close to being bought by acquisitive DP World, the rapidly transforming terminal operator. 

Transworld and DP World officials have yet to reply to questions sent by Splash today. 

Dubai-headquartered DP World is being tipped to buy Shreyas Shipping and Logistics and freight forwarder Avana Global Logistek. Shreyas has 13 Indian-flagged ships in its fleet and would represent the third feeder outlet DP World has bought in recent years, going alongside Scandinavian Unifeeder and Singapore’s Feedertech

DP World also bought OSV operator Topaz Energy & Marine 12 months ago.

The company has diversified dramatically in recent years and has had a strong focus on Indian investments. 

“DP World’s vision is to become the leading end-to-end supply chain solutions provider. Our smart logistics and feedering and shortsea services, combined with our network of ports, terminals and storage facilities around the world, together with our increasing logistics capabilities on land, as we own rail services in Europe and India, mean that we can offer truly innovative solutions to our customers,” Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, the CEO of DP World, said last month.

