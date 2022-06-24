EuropeMiddle EastPorts and Logistics

DP World to invest further in Romania's Constanta port

Sam Chambers
June 24, 2022
The Romanian government has signed an agreement with Dubai’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) and DP World to develop much needed new infrastructure including a roro terminal at the Port of Constanta.

DP World already operates a container terminal at the port, the largest box facility on the Black Sea.

The terminal operator is also pushing ahead with plans for a new road-rail intermodal terminal in Aiud in Romania, scheduled to be operational in the first half of 2023. The terminal will be linked by rail to Constanta, establishing a new export route for the key Transylvania region in central Romania.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine four months ago, the port of Constanta has seen traffic volumes increase as an alternative gateway for Ukrainian exports since all ports in Ukraine have been closed.

