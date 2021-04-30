DP World unveils business-to-business e-commerce Dubuy

The transformation of Dubai terminal operator DP World shows no sign of slowing with the launch of Dubuy, a wholesale e-commerce website designed to connect buyers and sellers around the world with goods offered for delivery via the supply chain of DP World and its logistics partners.

Dubuy is already live in Rwanda and will soon be expanded to some east African countries including Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda, before being rolled out across the continent.

It will also be launched in markets outside Africa and is the latest chapter in the positioning of DP World as a global trade enabler rather than simply a port operator.

The business-to-business e-commerce platform aims to have 1m individual products available by next year.

DP World has invested in shipping lines, offshore fleets and hyperloop developments in recent years in its bid to get involved across global supply chains.