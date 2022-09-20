Middle EastPorts and Logistics

DP World wins latest judgement over Djibouti concession

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 20, 2022
0 14 1 minute read

DP World has won the latest in a string of court rulings, as it defends its rights as shareholder and concessionaire in Djibouti’s Doraleh Container Terminal.

The Court of Appeal of Hong Kong has dismissed the latest request by China Merchants Port Holdings seeking permission to file a second appeal before the Court of Final Appeal, against its previous decision that DP World’s suit against the company should be heard before Hong Kong Courts, and not the courts of Djibouti.

DP World and joint venture company Doraleh Container Terminal are bringing multi-billion dollar claims against China Merchants alleging that it induced the government of Djibouti to expel DP World from the country and hand over the Doraleh terminal to China Merchants. China Merchants’ investments in other ports and free zone projects in Djibouti, in breach of DP World’s exclusivity rights, will also be examined.

The Hong Kong court ruling follows a ruling in January 2022, by the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) against the Republic of Djibouti, awarding interim damages of $200m for damages caused over the period between for the period 23 February 2018 to 31 December 2020. That was the eighth decision by an international court or tribunal in favour of DP World in its ongoing dispute with the Republic of Djibouti, and total damages due to DP World now amount to $ 686.5m, plus accruing interest, while the concession itself remains legally in force.

DP World had had a concession in Djibouti since 2006. The government in Djibouti had tried to get DP World to renegotiate its contract towards the end of 2017. In February 2018 the government terminated DP World’s contract, igniting a slew of legal proceedings around the world, which have latterly involved China Merchants too.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 20, 2022
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button