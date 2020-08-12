Ports and Logistics

Dredging green light for NZ’s top port

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers August 12, 2020
Despite significant opposition from locals Ports of Auckland, New Zealand’s top port, has been given the go-ahead to deepen its shipping channel to allow ships of up to 8,000 teu to call.

The channel will be deepened from 12.5 m to between 14 m and 14.2 m.

“By allowing larger ships to reach the port, it will also reduce carbon emissions and the cost of transporting Auckland’s freight,” the port claimed in a statement.

New Zealand authorities had been toying with the idea of moving the port outside from the city for a number of years, a project that has been shelved for now.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world's oldest newspaper, Lloyd's List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

