Drone traffic system to be tested at Hamburg port

Droniq, a German drone developer, and its parent company DFS, together with the Port of Hamburg and a range of other partners, are set to commence the U-Space Sandbox project which will demonstrate how commercial drones can be controlled by an advanced traffic system.

The project is being supported with funding from the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI).

The flight testing phases of the project, based in the Port of Hamburg, will take place during the fourth quarter of 2021. Prior to this, the conception, development and internal testing of the U-Space Sandbox drone traffic systems will take place.

Michael Westhagemann, senator for economic affairs, City of Hamburg, said: “The Port of Hamburg offers the best conditions for testing a transport system for drones and evaluating the opportunities and challenges. With the U-Space Sandbox, I see the opportunity to test the potential of a new air transport system under real conditions and to actively participate in its development.”