dship Carriers expands fleet with MPP pair charter

Hamburg-based multipurpose (MPP) specialist dship Carriers has extended its fleet by taking two 2014-built general cargo ships on a long-term charter.

The 4,200 dwt Eemslift Dafne and Eemslift Nadine will join dship this month and serve in all major industry segments, including oil and gas, floating cargo and renewable energy.

The company said that the Dutch-flagged ships, which will be able to make shallow port calls, are some of the fastest in its fleet.

“With the addition of Eemslift Dafne and Eemslift Nadine, we are not only expanding our existing fleet but are also able to offer our existing and new clients an extended service portfolio in times of tighter space availability,” said Lars Feller, global vice president of dship Carriers.

dship Carriers’ fleet consists of multipurpose, heavy lift, and tween deck vessels. With the newly chartered vessels, the company is extending its fleet to a total of 20 vessels.