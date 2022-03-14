ContainersEuropeGreater ChinaShipyards

DSIC secures boxship orders from Danaos and Asiatic Lloyd

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 14, 2022
0 28 1 minute read
Konsberg Maritime

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has won contracts from Greek owner Danaos and Germany’s Asiatic Lloyd for the construction of four to up to six 7,100 teu containerships.

Danaos has ordered two ships, with no price tag or delivery date revealed. The deal includes options for two more units.

Meanwhile, Asiatic Lloyd has placed an order for a further pair of ammonia-ready units, adding to the four similar ships contracted last year for around $70m each. No price has been revealed for the latest order set to deliver in 2024.

The 255 m long boxships will be built according to Shanghai Ship Research and Design Institute (SDARI) design and meet IMO Tier 3 and EEDI Phase 3 requirements.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 14, 2022
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button