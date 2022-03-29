DSIC secures CITIC Financial Leasing order for ten bulk carriers

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has sealed a contract with CITIC Financial Leasing, a subsidiary of China CITIC Bank, for the construction of ten ultramax bulk carriers.

No price or delivery date has been revealed for the 209.95 m long ships that will adopt the design plan of the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI).

After completion and delivery, the 65,000 dwt bulkers will be chartered to domestic shipping companies and mainly operate domestic coastal routes and along the Yangtze River.

This signing is CITIC Leasing’s first newbuilding order under the operating lease model.