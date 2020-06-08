DSME bags $748m Russian LNG barge deal

June 8th, 2020 Asia, Gas, Shipyards 0 comments

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has won a KRW900bn ($748m) order to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) barges from a Russia’s Novatek.

The floating LNG barges are a facility to tranship LNG from LNG icebreakers to LNG carriers. They will operate between Murmansk and the Kamchatka Peninsula when delivered at the end of 2022 to be used as a way station for LNG carriers as Arctic gas shipments are set to increase dramatically to Asia and Europe.

The deal includes an option to build two additional LNG barges, DSME stated in a release today.

