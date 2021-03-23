DSME develops Korea’s first rotor sail system

South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has become the first company in the country to win certification for a rotor sail system as Korean yards rapidly bring many new eco devices to the market. Certified by DNV, DSME’s new rotor sail is expected to prove popular on a variety of ship types.

“We will focus on developing eco-friendly ship technology that can be applied to ships immediately to respond to intensifying global environmental regulations,” said DSME’s research centre head Choi Dong-kyu.