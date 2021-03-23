AsiaShipyards

DSME develops Korea’s first rotor sail system

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 23, 2021
0 15 Less than a minute

South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has become the first company in the country to win certification for a rotor sail system as Korean yards rapidly bring many new eco devices to the market. Certified by DNV, DSME’s new rotor sail is expected to prove popular on a variety of ship types.

“We will focus on developing eco-friendly ship technology that can be applied to ships immediately to respond to intensifying global environmental regulations,” said DSME’s research centre head Choi Dong-kyu.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 23, 2021
0 15 Less than a minute
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button