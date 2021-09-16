AsiaEnvironmentShipyards

DSME develops onboard CO2 storage tech

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 16, 2021
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has developed a technology to store carbon dioxide (CO2) captured in ship engine emissions. The South Korean yard said it plans to commercialise the technology as soon as possible.

Onboard CO2 storage developments are making plenty of headlines this year. Last week Splash reported from the Netherlands where scrubber manufacturer Value Maritime is installing a CO2 capture and storage unit on a 1,036 teu boxship, Nordica, belonging to Visser Shipping. The landmark installation is expected to be completed next month.

In Japan, meanwhile, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has been conducting a joint project with Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Class NK to develop a world-first CO2 capture plant onboard a vessel. The installation of the small CO2 capture plant has been installed on K Line’s coal carrier Corona Utility. The ship is now on a pilot voyage, conducting tests with a view to then commercialising the product.

