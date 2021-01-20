DSME diversifies into offshore substations

South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has entered into an agreement with compatriot power plant builder Kepco Engineering & Construction to develop offshore substations in order to meet the growing demand from offshore wind farms.

According to DSME, the two companies plan to jointly research and develop offshore wind power substation facilities and expand into the overseas offshore substation market.

DSME will use its expertise in the design and production of offshore oil plants for the research and development.

The South Korean government is pushing ahead with its plan to be one of the top five offshore wind farm powerhouses by 2030.