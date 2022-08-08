AsiaOffshoreShipyards

DSME hit by $975m damage claim from Inpex

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 8, 2022
0 67 1 minute read
Inpex

South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) is looking at a massive claim from Japanese energy major Inpex related to issues with the floating production storage and offloading unit currently deployed offshore Australia.

DSME said in a regulatory filing that Inpex had brought the case to the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) asking for around $975m in damages for delays and defects in commissioning the FPSO unit.

The claim, which amounts to more than half of DSME’s equity capital ($1.7bn) involves the 2017-built Ichthys Venturer built at Okpo Shipyard and commissioned in 2019.

DSME added that Inpex had previously agreed to additional costs related to changes in contract details signed in March 2012 and that the “amount of compensation and the grounds claimed is unreasonable”.

“We are currently preparing a response to Inpex’s claim and arbitration request, and we plan to respond according to the arbitration process in the future,” DSME noted.

The lawsuit adds to the already complicated situation at DSME, which has been working to normalise its operations since the subcontract workers ended their strike last month, causing the company to lose more than $600m.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 8, 2022
0 67 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button