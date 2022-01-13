DSME lands $554m Chevron contract in Australia

South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has secured a contract worth KRW656.1bn ($554m) from Chevron to build a field control station (FCS) as part of the Jansz-Io gas field project offshore Western Australia.

The station will be built at the Okpo shipyard in Geoje and completed by the third quarter of 2025.

DSME said it has received around $970 million in orders so far this year, which is six times more than in the same period in 2021. Most recently, Maria Angelicoussis-led Maran Gas opted for two additional 174,000 cu m LNG carriers set to deliver in the second half of 2025.

The Jansz-Io gas field is located around 200 km offshore the northwestern coast of Western Australia, and 135 km from Barrow Island, at water depths of approximately 1,400 m. The project involves the construction and installation of a 27,000-tonne, normally unattended floating FCS, around 6,500 tonnes of subsea compression infrastructure, and a 135 km submarine power cable linked to Barrow Island. The field is a part of the Chevron-operated Gorgon natural gas facility, one of the world’s largest natural gas developments.