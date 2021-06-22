AsiaShipyards

DSME taps overseas universities to design the next generation of ships

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 22, 2021
0 11 Less than a minute

South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) is forming a global research and development alliance to create the next generation of ships.

The yard, one of the largest, most advanced in the world, will work with four universities, five class societies and five research institutes to develop smart, green vessel designs.

The four universities are Seoul National University of South Korea, the University of Michigan and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology of the United States, and the University of Strathclyde of Great Britain.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 22, 2021
0 11 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button