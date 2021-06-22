DSME taps overseas universities to design the next generation of ships

South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) is forming a global research and development alliance to create the next generation of ships.

The yard, one of the largest, most advanced in the world, will work with four universities, five class societies and five research institutes to develop smart, green vessel designs.

The four universities are Seoul National University of South Korea, the University of Michigan and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology of the United States, and the University of Strathclyde of Great Britain.