DSME unveils its own gas fuel tank

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 1, 2022
The Koreans have developed their own LNG fuel containment system with a units installed on a giant boxship and two tankers to date.

Shipbuilding major Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has released pictures of a first gas fuel tank made of high manganese steel being installed on a 24,000 teu ship, a rival offering to France’s GTT, which has the lion’s share of all LNG containment business worldwide.

DSME worked South Korea’s top steel mill, POSCO, to develop the high manganese steel tank manufacturing, which is cheaper than existing materials such as aluminium used by GTT.

In the last two months, DSME has installed these new tanks onto two VLCCs and a boxship.

Korean firms are also developing a liquid hydrogen storage tank using high manganese steel.

Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

