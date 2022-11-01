DSME unveils its own gas fuel tank

The Koreans have developed their own LNG fuel containment system with a units installed on a giant boxship and two tankers to date.

Shipbuilding major Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has released pictures of a first gas fuel tank made of high manganese steel being installed on a 24,000 teu ship, a rival offering to France’s GTT, which has the lion’s share of all LNG containment business worldwide.

DSME worked South Korea’s top steel mill, POSCO, to develop the high manganese steel tank manufacturing, which is cheaper than existing materials such as aluminium used by GTT.

In the last two months, DSME has installed these new tanks onto two VLCCs and a boxship.

Korean firms are also developing a liquid hydrogen storage tank using high manganese steel.