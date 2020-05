South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering has won a KRW411bn ($340m) deal to build a floating gas storage facility.

An unspecified company based in Central America has ordered the liquefied natural gas floating storage regasification unit (LNG-FSRU) with a delivery date agreed for June 2023.

The contact takes DSME’s order tally to $720m this year, still 90% short of its ambitious annual sales target.