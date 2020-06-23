Dubai airport to reopen for crew changes on July 7

Dubai is set to bring major relief to the crew change crunch with news that its airports will reopen to tourists from July 7.

Inchcape Shipping Services in the United Arab Emirates has said via LinkedIn that the company is ready to restart handling crew changes again in the UAE.

Ahead of taking a flight passengers will be required to present a recent Covid-19 negative certificate or undergo testing at the airport.

Dubai is home to one of the world’s largest transit airports and in normal times has acted as a major conduit for crew changes.

The UAE had come in for recent criticism from InterManager, along with Qatar and Singapore, for its failure to deliver crew change solutions.