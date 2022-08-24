ContainersMiddle East

Dubai carrier rebrands as Marsa Ocean Shipping

Dubai regional carrier Tehama Shipping Services has rebranded and is now known as Marsa Ocean Shipping.

According to Alphaliner, the company, established nine years ago, focuses on feeders and regional services in the Middle East/Red Sea where it currently uses five ships ranging in size from 800 to 2,000 teu.

The line is owned by diverse conglomerate Saba Group, which also owns and operates a container terminal at Umm Qasr South in Iraq.

