Dubai Navigation lists entire tanker fleet for sale

Dubai Navigation is looking to clear out its tanker fleet, having just listed three 115,400 dwt LR2 tankers for sale.

Brokers are circulating the 2005-built Dubai Harmony and Dubai Hope as well as the 2006-built Dubai Horizon. All the ships are currently chartered to MISC’s AET.

Dubai Navigation acquired the three ships from Norwegian owner Viken last year.

Following the sale, Dubai Navigation’s fleet will be reduced to just two bulk carriers.