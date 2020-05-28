Dubai Navigation lists entire tanker fleet for sale

Dubai Navigation lists entire tanker fleet for sale

May 28th, 2020 Middle East, Tankers 0 comments

Dubai Navigation is looking to clear out its tanker fleet, having just listed three 115,400 dwt LR2 tankers for sale.

Brokers are circulating the 2005-built Dubai Harmony and Dubai Hope as well as the 2006-built Dubai Horizon. All the ships are currently chartered to MISC’s AET.

Dubai Navigation acquired the three ships from Norwegian owner Viken last year.

Following the sale, Dubai Navigation’s fleet will be reduced to just two bulk carriers.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.