Dubai set to trial container condition monitoring tech

Container analytics company ConexBird has developed and patented a solution to measure the physical condition of shipping containers, whilst they are being lifted by container cranes: this involves real-time resonance testing of each container during handling, with raw measurements being processed by machine learning software.

ConexBird has signed an agreement with port operator DP World to undertake a proof-of-concept (POC) project at Jebel Ali Port. This project consists of the installation and operation of ConexBird measurement equipment onto three STS cranes in operation at Jebel Ali, along with analysis and commercialisation of the data thus obtained. DP World will then be able to provide container condition information to its shipping line customers.

Teuvo Heikkilä, CEO of ConexBird, said: “With our container condition insight, ConexBird’s goal is to help ports create new added value for themselves, for shipping lines and for other intermodal stakeholders, in order to make container shipping as smart, safe and sustainable as possible.”

Of particular interest is DP World’s central role within the intermodal logistics community in Jebel Ali, which paves the way for a coordinated, holistic approach to container condition management. Nicholas Gallie, COO of ConexBird, noted:“Shipping lines, land-side transport, depots and shippers alike will benefit from the cost savings, operational improvements and asset condition knowledge ConexBird and DP World can offer together. The Jebel Ali port ecosystem is a hotbed of innovation and technology, so is well poised to make the most of this new window into container insight.”