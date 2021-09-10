ContainersEnvironmentEurope

Dutch boxship makes history with CO2 capture and storage installation

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 10, 2021
0 54 1 minute read
Visser Shipping

Dutch scrubber manufacturer Value Maritime is installing a CO₂ capture and storage unit on a 1,036 teu boxship, Nordica, belonging to Visser Shipping. The ship will be operated by X-Press Feeders. The landmark installation is expected to be completed next month.

Value Maritime’s system is based on patented technology to remove CO₂ from exhaust gas. The CO₂ is used to charge Value Maritime’s CO₂ battery, an onboard storage facility which can charge and discharge CO₂. The charged CO₂ battery will be offloaded in ports and transported to CO₂ customers such as the agricultural sector.

Value Maritime claimed it is the first company worldwide to install a capture and storage facility onboard a vessel in operation. Other companies are in a trial stage of similar technology, notably Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and Wartsila.

“Installing the module will not only be beneficial for our clients, but will bring the maritime industry one step closer to targets set by IMO2030 and 2050,” said Christiaan Nijst, the co-founder of Value Maritime.

Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

