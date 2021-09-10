Dutch boxship makes history with CO2 capture and storage installation

Dutch scrubber manufacturer Value Maritime is installing a CO₂ capture and storage unit on a 1,036 teu boxship, Nordica , belonging to Visser Shipping. The ship will be operated by X-Press Feeders. The landmark installation is expected to be completed next month.

Value Maritime’s system is based on patented technology to remove CO₂ from exhaust gas. The CO₂ is used to charge Value Maritime’s CO₂ battery, an onboard storage facility which can charge and discharge CO₂. The charged CO₂ battery will be offloaded in ports and transported to CO₂ customers such as the agricultural sector.

Value Maritime claimed it is the first company worldwide to install a capture and storage facility onboard a vessel in operation. Other companies are in a trial stage of similar technology, notably Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and Wartsila.

“Installing the module will not only be beneficial for our clients, but will bring the maritime industry one step closer to targets set by IMO2030 and 2050,” said Christiaan Nijst, the co-founder of Value Maritime.