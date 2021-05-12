Dutch to vaccinate close to 50,000 seafarers

A Covid-19 vaccination program for seafarers will begin in the Netherlands in mid-June, the Royal Association of Netherlands Shipowners (KVNR) said Wednesday.

All seafarers who work on seagoing vessels under the Dutch flag or under Dutch management are eligible for the vaccine.

A total of approximately 49,000 Janssen vaccines will be made available in installments from mid-June, and will be spread over the coming months.

Vaccination will take place in a number of larger ports and at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.

The program, managed by KVNR, has been established in consultation with the Dutch government, the Association of Hydraulic Engineers, the Shipowners’ Association for Sea Fisheries and the Nautilus International trade union.

KVNR director Annet Koster, said: “We have to get ahead of that problem now. The risk of an infected ship is too great, after all, acute medical care is not immediately available at sea. Thanks to this vaccination program, the continuity of the service provided by Dutch ships can also be guaranteed.”

The vaccines have been made available free of charge by the Dutch government, while the costs for the logistics organisation and the actual vaccination are borne by private parties in the maritime sector.