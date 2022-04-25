Dyna-Mac awarded $66m worth of new contracts

Singapore-based fabricator Dyna-Mac Holdings has landed two new contracts with new and repeat customers worth S$90.3m ($66m).

The first contract involves additional work scope to be performed on an ongoing FPSO topside module fabrication project currently under construction in the shipyard. The expected completion is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023.

The second contract is for the repair, refurbishment, and reactivation of a mobile offshore tender-assisted drilling rig. On completion in June 2022, the rig will be deployed in the Gulf of Thailand.

The new contract wins take the company’s net order book to date to $337.5m.

Dyna-Mac has also recently entered into strategic partnerships with Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering to jointly bid on targeted international projects and MAN Energy Solutions to participate in projects of mutual interest.