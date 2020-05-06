Dynacom declares suezmax option at New Times

Dynacom declares suezmax option at New Times

May 6th, 2020 Europe, Greater China, Shipyards, Tankers 0 comments

Greek owner George Procopiou’s Dynacom Tankers has declared an option for the construction of a 158,000 dwt suezmax tanker at China’s New Times Shipbuilding.

The option is part of the shipbuilding contract Dynacom signed with the shipyard in January for four vessels of the same type at a price of $55m each.

Delivery of the series of vessels will start in 2022.

Dynacom currently owns a fleet of 61 tankers and has another seven tankers, made up of five suezmaxes and two VLCCs, under construction at New Times.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.