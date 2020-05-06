Dynacom declares suezmax option at New Times

Greek owner George Procopiou’s Dynacom Tankers has declared an option for the construction of a 158,000 dwt suezmax tanker at China’s New Times Shipbuilding.

The option is part of the shipbuilding contract Dynacom signed with the shipyard in January for four vessels of the same type at a price of $55m each.

Delivery of the series of vessels will start in 2022.

Dynacom currently owns a fleet of 61 tankers and has another seven tankers, made up of five suezmaxes and two VLCCs, under construction at New Times.