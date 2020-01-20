Dynacom returns to New Times for suezmax series

January 20th, 2020

George Procopiou’s Dynacom Tankers Management has placed an order for four 158,000 dwt suezmaxes at Chinese independent yard New Times Shipbuilding, according to Clarkson Research Servivces.

No price has been revealed for the newbuilds, which will deliver in 2022. Procopiou has stayed away from ordering new crude tankers for nearly two years, happy to make moves in the secondhand market until now.

Procopiou knows the yard well. In April 2017, the Greek tycoon ordered eight VLCCs there, a series of ships which is now finishing delivery in the next couple of months.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

