Dynacom tipped to have taken a Xihe VLCC

A nine-year-old VLCC from Xihe Group has been sold, the most modern VLCC sold so far by the shrinking outfit.

This is the tenth Chinese built VLCC sale since September by the company.

VesselsValue sales register shows that 318,400 dwt Qi Lian San went for $44m. George Procopiou’s Dynacom Tankers is tipped as the taker of the ship. This will be Dynacom’s first deal this year if confirmed.

The Xihe fleet selloff has kept S&P brokers very busy over the past six months, with plenty more ships lined up for sale soon.