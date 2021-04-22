Dynagas LNG Partners seals new charter with Equinor

Greece’s Dynagas LNG Partners has entered into a new time charter with Norway’s Equinor for 2013-built 155,000 cbm LNG carrier Arctic Aurora.

The charter is scheduled to commence in September in direct continuation of the current charter with Equinor. The length of the charter is two years, with Dynagas set to generate around $21.5m a year from the deal.

Tony Lauritzen, CEO of Dynagas LNG Partners, commented: “We are very pleased to enter into this new agreement with Equinor, with whom the Arctic Aurora has been employed since its delivery in 2013, reflecting our long-standing relationship with Equinor and the outstanding operational performance of the Arctic Aurora and our manager throughout the years.”

Dynagas LNG Partners owns a fleet of six LNG carriers.