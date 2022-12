New York-listed Dynagas LNG Partners has struck a new time charter deal with Equinor for the ice-class LNG carrier Arctic Aurora .

The Tony Lauritzen-led owner of six LNG ships said the charter would last for about three years, adding about $116.5m to the revenue backlog.

The deal will see the 2013-built ship delivered to the Norwegian energy giant in September 2023, in direct continuation of the current charter.

The vessel has been working for Equinor since its delivery in 2013.